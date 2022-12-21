Jake Shields Reveals What He’ll Do If Mike Jackson Presses Charges

Former UFC Welterweight Championship contender Jake Shields has shed some light on his side of the Mike Jackson beef.

The former Strikeforce Welterweight and Middleweight Champion’s long-running social media spat with Jackson recently got physical. At the UFC PI, Jake Shields was recorded keeping Jackson grounded, where he landed multiple open hand slaps to him. The scuffle came following several insults hurled between the pair.

In the wake of the incident, rumors have abounded of Jake Shields potentially being banned from the PI. Mike Jackson has also claimed that he intends to press assault charges against Shields.

In a recent interview with InsideFighting, Jake Shields discussed his issues with Mike Jackson. He explained how he took particular offense to Jackson’s “Nazi” accusations against him. He also slammed Jackson’s behavior and attitude and claimed that almost no one in the fighting world respects or is fond of “The Truth.” Shields was also asked on what he will do should Jackson move ahead with pressing charges.

“I’ve Already Talked To My Attorney” – Jake Shields Ready To Sue Should Charges Be Pressed

Jake Shields confirmed that should Mike Jackson press charges against him, he will file a defamation lawsuit against “The Truth”.

“I’ve already talked to my attorney for a defamation lawsuit we’ll file back if he [Jackson] does [press charges],” Shields explained. “We have screenshotted the hundreds of times he called me a Nazi, a white nationalist, a white cockroach. He’s done so much slander on me. I think I have a much stronger case against him than he does against me.”

Jake Shields later admitted he’d prefer not to have to go down the lawsuit road. That being said, his lawyer believes he has a strong case should Jackson move ahead with pressing charges.

Jake Shields has not fought professionally in over four years. His last bout was a first-round TKO loss to Ray Cooper III at PFL 10 in October 2018. In the same interview, he discussed the chances of him fighting Mike Jackson in either MMA or pro boxing. Rather unsurprisingly, Shields was confident he could defeat Jackson in either ring.

Jake Shields, Photo Credit: Esther Lin/MMA Fighting

