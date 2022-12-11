Jamahal Hill Reacts To UFC 283 Vacant Title Fight Announcement

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill didn’t take long to make his feelings known about fighting for the title at UFC 283.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowiciz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw in the UFC 282 headliner. The controversial scorecards came despite many believing Ankalaev deserved the win and the vacant belt.

In response to the Blachowicz/Ankalaev debacle, UFC President Dana White wasted no time in booking the next vacant title fight. Hill will now face Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 on Jan. 21.

The Hill/Teixeira booking shocked the UFC community, especially with how quickly it came together after UFC 282. Teixeira was supposed to face Jiří Procházka in the UFC 282 headliner before Procházka suffered a severe shoulder injury.

Hill, a winner of three straight fights, feels ready for the biggest opportunity of his fighting career.

Jamahal Hill Posts Ecstatic Reaction To Glover Teixeira Booking

In a recent Instagram post, Hill posted a video reaction to the UFC 283 announcement.

“6 weeks the king will be crowned!!!” Hill commented.

Hill was booked to face Anthony Smith at a UFC Fight Night event on March 25th. After these recent events, Hill will now fight for the title and the UFC will work on another opponent for Smith.

Hill is coming off of back-to-back knockouts of Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker in 2022. He’s bounced back in a big way since suffering his first career loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263.

Teixeira lost the light heavyweight title to Procházka at UFC 275 after winning it at UFC 267. He’ll now have the chance to become a two-time UFC champion at 43 years old.

UFC 283 will also feature a flyweight title tetralogy between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. According to the UFC’s website, Hill/Teixeira will take over as the card’s main event.

What is your reaction to the Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira announcement?