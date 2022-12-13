Jamahal Hill Reveals How He’d Feel In Anthony Smith’s Shoes Following UFC 283 News

No.7-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill has shared his thoughts on Anthony Smith’s situation following the UFC 283 main event reveal.

After Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC 282 main event for the UFC light heavyweight title was ruled a draw, a new bout for the championship was announced almost immediately.

Former champion Glover Teixeira will face Jamahal Hill in Brazil next month. Hill has leapfrogged the No.6-ranked Anthony Smith to secure this title bout. The pair were originally meant to meet at UFC Fight Night 221 next year.

Smith was visibly displeased with the announcement at UFC 282. He cited a lack of similarly high-ranking light heavyweights on offer for his next fight due to recent injuries and card changeups.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Jamahal Hill shared his thoughts on Anthony Smith’s situation. “Sweet Dreams” also gave some insight into how he’d feel if he was in Smith’s situation right now.

“I’d Be A Little Salty” – Jamahal Hill On Anthony Smith After UFC 282

Jamahal Hill is sympathetic towards Anthony Smith missing out on both a title bout and his next originally scheduled fight. On how he might’ve handled “Lionheart”s recent setbacks, Hill confirmed he’d be stressed over his future fight prospects.

“I’d be a little salty,” Jamahal Hill explained, “Frustrated, more so with uncertainly. He wants to fight, bro. He wants to work. You see it all the time bro, he’s bound for whoever, he’s like ‘Give me somebody’… and right now there’s nobody for him and that kinda sucks.”

Anthony Smith lost his most recent fight to UFC 282 title challenger Magomed Ankalaev last year at UFC 277. He was on a three-fight winning streak before that TKO loss. Jamahal Hill, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak at the moment.

He most recently defeated Thiago Santos via TKO at UFC on ESPN 40. Hill’s recent Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night awards, coupled with his winning form, may well have given him the edge over Smith when deciding on Teixeira’s UFC 283 opponent.

