UFC Announces New Ban On James Krause’s Fighters Amidst Betting Controversy

The latest chapter in the UFC/James Krause betting scandal has hit a new level after the promotion announced its barring Krause-coached fighters.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was among the first to report the news of the indefinite ban on fighters working under Krause. Helwani shared a statement from UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell.

Krause is under investigation regarding the Darrick Minner/Shayilan Nuerdanbieke fight at UFC Vegas 64. After the event, it was discovered that suspicious betting activity was recorded shortly before Minner suffered a knee injury that led to the fight’s conclusion.

It has been proposed that Krause might’ve leaked Minner’s pre-existing knee injury to bettors, leading to the massive swing in Nuerdanbieke’s favor. As of now, there’s no direct evidence available proving that is the case.

In addition to the UFC’s ban on Krause and his fighters, the promotion has also released Minner.

Darrick Minner Released, James Krause’s Fighters Barred From Events Pending Investigation

Screenshotted and re-shared by Ariel Helwani

Fighters who have trained under Krause at Glory MMA & Fitness in Kansas City include flyweights Brandon Moreno and Jeff Molina. Moreno will face Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of UFC 283 next month in Brazil.

Krause has been widely regarded as one of the top coaches in MMA by fighters. The recent scandal has clouded that sentiment, which also resulted in a company-wide ban on UFC fighters gambling on events.

Krause made his UFC fighting debut at UFC 161, earning a submission win over Sam Stout. He went on to pick up wins over the likes of Sérgio Moraes and Warlley Alves.

We’ll continue to update you on this story as it unfolds.

What is your reaction to the latest in the James Krause controversy?