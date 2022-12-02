Jan Blachowicz: Israel Adesanya Will Never Be Able To Beat Alex Pereira

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz feels his former opponent Israel Adesanya won’t be able to defeat Alex Pereira.

Blachowicz will face Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 282 later this month. He returns following an injury stoppage win over Aleksandar Rakić earlier this year.

Before losing the title to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267, Blachowicz defeated Adesanya in a champion vs. champion super fight at UFC 259. He won the bout via a unanimous decision using his grappling and timely striking.

Adesanya went on to earn three-straight wins in his return to middleweight before falling to Pereira at UFC 281. After two losses to Pereira in kickboxing, Adesanya lost in MMA via a fifth-round TKO.

Adesanya’s third loss in combat sports to Pereira doesn’t give Blachowicz confidence that he can get revenge in a possible rematch.

Jan Blachowicz Thinks Alex Pereira Is Israel Adesanya’s Permanent Kryptonite

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, Blachowicz opined that Adesanya won’t ever be able to overcome Pereira.

“I think that Alex Pereira is that guy that Izzy is never gonna beat,” Blachowicz said. “He lost against him three times, but he was close in this fight in MMA. So if he changes a little bit of the game plan…it’s hard to say.”

Adesanya will likely get an immediate rematch against Pereira next year. Pereira seems open to a run-back with him between May and July of next year.

Adesanya has handled the loss in stride despite the shocking defeat. He’s kept a positive attitude and has even seen parallels between his title win and Pereira’s.

Adesanya may eventually return to 205lbs for a possible rematch against Blachowicz, but Blachowicz feels a different outcome in a rematch with Pereira is far-fetched.

