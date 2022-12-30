Jan Blachowicz Lashes Out At Joe Rogan Over UFC 282 Post-Fight Interview

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz isn’t happy with how commentator Joe Rogan handled the UFC 282 aftermath.

Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw earlier this month for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. Many felt Ankalaev did enough to win on the judges’ scorecards, although one of Blachowicz’s colleagues felt he should’ve won.

One of those who felt Ankalaev won the fight was Rogan. He hinted as much during his UFC 282 post-fight interview with Blachowicz and Ankalaev after Blachowicz claimed he should’ve lost the fight.

After initially agreeing with Rogan’s assessment, Blachowicz now feels that Rogan was exposed as biased during the post-fight interviews.

Jan Blachowicz Explains Issues With Joe Rogan After UFC 282

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Blachowicz explained why Rogan irked him during their post-fight conversation.

“Joe Rogan, when he stepped into the octagon, he said for him I lost the fight. That was what I was thinking. He did a mistake that he say something like this to me after the fight,” Blachowicz said. “Because everybody who thinks that I lost the fight, watch only the last round. For me, a draw is a fair decision and seriously, I think that I was closer to winning the fight than Ankalaev. One more kick and it would be over, a TKO or if I would have defended his takedowns in the [fifth] round, stay a little bit longer on the feet, the fight would be mine. I could be disappointed about the [judges] but I’m not because I see the fight … I watched the fight a couple of times, a draw for me is fair.”

Rogan, and other analysts such as Daniel Cormier, have been accused of bias while commentating on fights. Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg was especially critical of Rogan during her time with the promotion.

Blachowicz also took exception to Cormier’s commentary of his win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. He defeated Adesanya via a unanimous decision to hand him his first MMA loss.

Before the draw against Ankalaev, Blachowicz earned a TKO win against Aleksandar Rakić in May. Ahead of the UFC 283 vacant title matchup, Blachowicz will have to wait a bit longer for another title shot.

Fighters have been critical of Rogan and the rest of the broadcast team in recent years, and it appears Blachowicz is no exception.

All quotes from MMA Fighting