Jan Blachowicz Remains Focused On Title Following UFC 282 Draw

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz still has his eyes set on becoming a two-time titleholder following UFC 282.

Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw in the UFC 282 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. The two light heavyweights were bumped up to the main event after Jiří Procházka withdrew and vacated the belt.

After a fight in which Ankalaev arguably won, one judge ruled the bout a draw, and the two other judges gave the fight to Ankalaev and Blachowicz on two separate cards.

The anti-climatic result leaves the light heavyweight title still vacated. Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira will fight for it next month at UFC 283, as UFC President Dana White announced.

As Blachowicz ponders what’s next for him in the Octagon, he seems optimistic about his chances of earning another title shot soon.

Jan Blachowicz Thanks Fans, Reflects After UFC 282 Headliner

In a recent Instagram post, Blachowicz reflected on the split draw against Ankalaev.

“Thank you for being with me,” Blachowicz posted. “Tough fight behind me, no finish. The judges gave a draw and the hunger remains for everyone. Everything I think I said after the fight. I’m still in the championship game and I will do everything to bring the UFC champion belt back to Poland. The Legendary Polish Power is still in the game. I’m going to win this game. Thank you all for your support. We keep fighting.”

After losing the belt to Teixeira at UFC 267, Blachowicz bounced back with an injury stoppage win over Aleksandar Rakić earlier this year. After an up-and-down start to his UFC career, he’s won six of his last eight fights.

Blachowicz showed off elements of his ‘Polish Power’ despite the draw with Ankalaev. Throughout the fight, Blachowicz bashed Ankalaev’s legs with kicks and sent the Dagestani product limping around the cage.

Blachowicz remains arguably one of the top fighters in the sport and will likely get another top contender for his next outing. The draw against Ankalaev doesn’t fully rule out the possibility of these two running it back immediately.

What should be next for Jan Blachowicz after UFC 282?