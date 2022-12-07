Jan Blachowicz Shares How He’d Woo Joanna Jędrzejczyk Back To Fighting

Jan Blachowicz thinks he has a way to convince his fellow Poland native Joanna Jędrzejczyk to return to fighting.

One of the best female fighters to have ever stepped foot in the UFC Octagon retired this past year. Joanna Jędrzejczyk might go down as the best strawweight champion the UFC has ever seen; and although her career took a turn at the end, she will be remembered as one of the most talented strikers in her division.

Jędrzejczyk decided to retire from the sport of MMA following her last loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275. It has been six months since the retirement, and Jędrzejczyk seems happy with her decision.

She has had some opportunities to try new things, including learning to drive a race car, but has stated that she sometimes gets the itch to return to fighting. Her fellow Polish countryman and former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz thinks he knows the way to get Jędrzejczyk back in the cage one more time.

Jan Blachowicz Explains What The UFC Has To Do To Get Joanna Jędrzejczyk Back

Although Jędrzejczyk has left the competition side of the UFC, she is still involved in the company. She was a guest fighter at the UFC 282 media day and spoke about the possibility of a return. She said she still has thoughts of fighting but is worried about her health if she does. Blachowicz sat down for a chat with Shak MMA to discuss Jędrzejczyk and more.

“If the UFC will come to Poland and they make this fight with me, and Jiri, I will talk with Joanna and she will be back,” Blachowicz said.”

Blachowicz will be fighting for the UFC light heavyweight title this weekend at UFC 282. If he is victorious, he wants his first title defense to be against former champion Jiří Procházka in Poland. If that scenario plays out, he is confident that he can convince his friend Jędrzejczyk to join him back home.

