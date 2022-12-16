Jared Cannonier Defends Israel Adesanya Against UFC 276 Criticism

UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier is coming to the defense of his former foe Israel Adesanya amid criticism from fans.

Jared Cannonier is heading into his next bout against Sean Strickland. This fight will serve as the main event of the UFC Vegas 66 card, the last UFC event of the year. This bout is a big deal and could be a steppingstone back to a title shot for Cannonier. In the leadup to the fight, he was asked about his last bout, the title shot against Israel Adesanya.

Jared Cannonier Doesn’t Think Israel Adesanya Deserves The Hate He Got After They Fought

The middleweight title fight between former champion Adesanya and Cannonier was a technical one. On July 2, the pair fought the entire five rounds but, in the end, it was Adesanya who came out on top with a unanimous decision.

Afterward, many fans called the fight boring and Adesanya began to get a reputation for playing it safe in the cage and being a boring fighter. When asked about this, Cannonnier explained why the fight played out the way it did.

“Everybody’s sh-t on him, and I don’t think he deserved that. He did exactly what I expected him to do, avoid the danger that I bring, and try to lay down his game as best as they can. And I did the exact same thing that I always do, avoid the danger that they bring, then shut down the dangers that they have, and try to bring the damage to them,” he said during media day.

“So and that’s what you get. When you get two of the best going in and things like this happen, it ain’t gonna be two people knocking the sh-t out of each other for five five-minute rounds. That’s not what the best is. The best doesn’t get hit, the best hits and not get hit. And I think we did that.”

Cannonier had won back-to-back bouts coming into the fight with Adesanya. He has proven over the last few years to be one of the most dangerous men in the division and he feels Adesanya did what he had to do to get the win. Cannonier flipped the script and criticized the haters for not understanding the technical side of fighting.

“People saw that and the ignorance showed,” he said. “They don’t know, most people don’t know what they’re looking at. They just want to see carnage, viscera, mayhem, chaos, that’s what they thrive off of. But when I was in there, I felt at peace, a serene sense of power, if you will, so that I can apply to my opponent, and I’m sure he felt the same. So that’s that artistic side of it, that creative energy in us that we use to express mixed martial arts but a lot of people don’t recognize it.”

If Cannonier can get past Strickland on Saturday night, perhaps he can slide into a rematch with Adesanya. Adesanya is currently without the belt and although he might warrant an immediate rematch with Alex Pereira, there is a chance that the UFC could go another route. Cannonier is currently ranked third in the division, only behind Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.