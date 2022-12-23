Jared Cannonier Reveals Which Loss He Considers “Embarrassing”

Jared Cannonier recently shared some insight into his thoughts on some of his defeats in the Octagon.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani‘s The MMA Hour, Jared Cannonier discussed his UFC 276 loss to then-Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. “The Killa Gorilla” compared his loss to his unanimous decision defeat against Robert Whittaker at UFC 254. He also brought up his TKO loss to Dominick Reyes at UFC Fight Night 129.

Against Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier suffered multiple injuries, including a broken arm. In the case of the Reyes fight, Cannonier ultimately decided to leave the light heavyweight division and move down to the middleweight scene. Reyes caught him with a series of punches less than three minutes into round one.

Jared Cannonier revealed that he was emotional and frustrated after the Adesanya defeat. “The Killa Gorilla” explained that when it comes to his losses in the Octagon, the one that frustrated him the most was actually the Reyes fight.

“That Was Embarrassing” – Jared Cannonier On Fighting Dominick Reyes

Ariel Helwani went on to ask Jared Cannonier if there have been any other defeats that frustrated him. After some deliberation, Cannonier highlighted the Reyes fight as one that took him some time to deal with emotionally.

“When I’m in a fight, and I’m taking damage and I lose a fight, I can accept that,” Jared Cannonier explained. “Like when I fought Robert Whittaker. He broke my arm, he battered my eye up and he hardly got touched in that fight so, you know, I accepted that loss… Against Reyes you know, that was embarrassing dude. Dude hit me with that clean-a** uppercut and then followed up with some good shots… That one wasn’t fun to deal with.”

Jared Cannonier went on to discuss Robert Whittaker getting taken off the UFC 284 card. “The Reaper”s originally scheduled opponent, Paulo Costa, recently confirmed he would not be competing on the show. Subsequently, Whittaker has been taken off the card with no mention of a potential replacement opponent.

When asked if he’d be up for facing Whittaker at the show if it was an option for him, Cannonier confirmed he would be for a rematch with “Bobby Knuckles”.

© Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.