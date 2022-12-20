Jared Cannonier Rips “Incompetent” UFC Vegas 66 Judges

UFC No.3-ranked middleweight Jared Cannonier has let his opinions of the UFC Fight Night 216 judging be known.

Cannonier recently picked up a grueling split-decision victory over Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night 216. “The Killa Gorilla” displayed far more of his trademark kickboxing aggression on the feet than he did at UFC 276.

At the July event, Cannonier seemed hesitant to go in all guns blazing against then-champion Israel Adesanya. This was likely due to “The Last Stylebender’s” propensity for counterstriking.

Against Sean Strickland, a fighter notorious for his reckless defense on the feet, Jared Cannonier asserted his power with a variety of stiff strikes. More importantly, Cannonier was able to neutralize much of Strickland’s own stand-up offense. While many felt Cannonier had done enough over the five rounds to be declared the winner, judge Sal D’Amato believed Strickland had won four out of five rounds.

D’Amato’s judging led to Jared Cannonier picking up the split win rather than the unanimous decision many had expected. Needless to say, “The Killa Gorilla” was not pleased with the result.

UFC Vegas 66 Judges Need To Be Beaten With A Hose – Jared Cannonier

Image Credit: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jared Cannonier tore into the judging of his recent fight.

“I knew I won at least three rounds. I knew I won the fight,” asserted Cannonier. “When the judges start pulling that s*** they pull, it’s more evidence they are incompetent doing their jobs. They need to be taken out and beaten with a f****** hose or something.”

Jared Cannonier is far from the first figure in the fighting world to criticize UFC judging this year. At UFC 280, there was considerable backlash to rising star Sean O’Malley‘s split-decision win over Petr Yan. Many argued Yan had done enough for the victory.

Even more controversial was Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon. Due to Gordon’s extensive control time, many fans, fighters, pundits, and Gordon himself have argued that he should have been declared the winner.

For Jared Cannonier, this win keeps him in the top 5 of the UFC middleweight division. With Israel Adesanya no longer reigning supreme, fighters like Cannonier are now much closer to another shot at the gold. In the same interview, “The Killa Gorilla” confirmed he is determined to face new champion Alex Pereira in the future.