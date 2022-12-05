Jared Gordon Believes Paddy Pimblett Was Born With “Quit” In Him

UFC lightweight Jared Gordon is hoping to expose the “quit” he sees in upcoming opponent Paddy Pimblett when they collide this weekend.

Since arriving on the sport’s biggest stage last year, former Cage Warriors champion Pimblett has long proclaimed himself as a future star and major pay-per-view draw. He’ll have the chance to go some way to proving that on Saturday when he shares the Octagon with Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event.

Paddy the Baddy is back in action, as he is set to face @JFlashGordonMMA at #UFC282!



[ Dec 10 | @TMobileArena | Tickets on sale October 28th 🎟 | https://t.co/tdvQYyK5JS ] pic.twitter.com/g9nJHVtp90 — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

The chance to set the stage for the championship headliner came about following an injury to Jiří Procházka, whose decision to vacate the title ascended Jan Blachowicz’s clash with Magomed Ankalaev to the card’s top spot.

While he already believed that all eyes will be on him come December 10, making the walk for the penultimate bout of the UFC’s final PPV of 2022 has no doubt put an extra bounce in the Liverpudlian’s step.

But although “The Baddy” is expecting to continue his charge up the lightweight ladder, his opponent has other plans…

Gordon Believes Pimblett Is A Quitter

During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Gordon assessed the challenge that awaits him in Las Vegas this Saturday.

While Pimblett has gone a perfect 3-0 in the UFC thus far, with a pair of first-round finishes to start and a second-frame submission of Jordan Leavitt last time out, Gordon thinks he’s identified some flaws in the Brit’s game — namely, quit.

“He goes for it. He hits hard, I guess. But so does everyone at this level. He makes a lot of mistakes, and he has a lot of holes. I just have to capitalize on it,” Gordon said. “I know he has some quit in him. He’s quit in other fights, and he can’t ever, ever, ever unlearn that. It’s just something he was born with. I’ve never quit, and I never will. You have to literally kill me to quit.”

Gordon has mostly only lost to the best inside the Octagon, with Charles Oliveira and Grant Dawson marking his most recent losses. With that in mind, the New York native is looking to make the most of his latest opportunity having returned to the win column last time out at UFC 278.

This is the way, I will walk in it⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gwtbKROzIX — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) September 15, 2022

Do you agree with Jared Gordon? Does Paddy Pimblett have “quit” in him?

