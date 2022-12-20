Jared Gordon Details ‘Shooting Heroin’ At Donald Cerrone’s BMF Ranch

Jared Gordon has come a long way since the time he went down to train at Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s BMF Ranch.

After a performance at UFC 282 that saw him lose a decision to Paddy Pimblett in a fight that many felt he won, the life and history of Gordon has been getting more of a spotlight. He has never been secretive about his past, being honest about his issues with addiction and drug abuse that left him arrested or homeless over the years and offering support to others that find themselves fighting similar battles.

via Instagram @jaredflashgordon

Jared Gordon Got Caught Doing Heroin

Some may have thought that Jared Gordon had gotten his life together long before he was a fighter in the UFC that is respected and taken seriously by his contemporaries, but that is not exactly the case. In fact, he opened up about some of his past instances with drug use when speaking to Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith on Believe You Me.

Gordon explained that he was hooked on heroin in a bad way when he was contacted by Paul Felder to come train at Donald Cerrone’s BMF ranch to help him prepare for a fight with Ross Pearson. He ended going to the ranch but got caught using heroin after passing out without cleaning up his paraphernalia.

“One time I was out at Donald Cerrone‘s ranch. (Paul) Felder was fighting Ross Pearson, and I was a similar style, shorter, stocky, the way we move, so I was asked to come out for him, and I was shooting dope at the ranch. Everybody was there. I was shooting heroin,” Gordon said.

“I was passed out in my room on the bed, and I think Jonavin (Webb) came to me and was like, ‘Hey, we need to talk to you inside,'” Gordon continued. “When I shot up, I had left my toiletry bag on top of the toilet, with all my dope and needles in there, and I just, like rolled out of the bathroom, and fell on the bed, and passed out. Obviously, someone went to take a piss and they saw it.”

From there, Gordon explained that he was confronted by the members of the ranch, including Cerrone himself, in what he described as a scene out of the TV show Intervention. However, he was not shunned, as “Cowboy” actually helped him get clean for at least the duration of his stay.

“So, they’re all sitting there in a circle, it was like A&E Intervention. They’re like, ‘Hey, man, we found this.’ I was so embarrassed; it was such an embarrassing moment,” Gordon explained.

“They helped me. Cerrone knew someone who had an issue with opiates, and they gave me some Suboxone to come off of. And I actually stopped using it for the time I was there. I got off, and it was really tough obviously… I was clean, and when I got home I relapsed.”

It is heartwarming to hear that Jared Gordon was not shunned by his fellow fighters, eventually going on to get clean and get his life on track. Now, he is coming off the biggest fight of his career and has never had his stock so high, so it will be interesting to see what’s next for him.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.