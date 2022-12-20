Jared Gordon Tells Story Of Escaping ’25 to Life’ Jail Sentence

Jared Gordon may be one of the best fighters in the world today, but years ago he almost never saw the outside world again.

A lightweight in the biggest MMA organization in the world, Gordon is fresh off the highest profile fight of his career, a controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282.

While Pimblett himself did not see the fight as particularly close, many people felt as if the American had done enough to beat the Scouser, with him gaining favor with fans who may have underestimated his chances before the contest.

Jared Gordon Escaped A Life Sentence

Before Jared Gordon was in the UFC, giving hard fights to top prospects, he was living a life full of addiction, arrests, homelessness, and more difficulties. While he has overcome them and gotten his life on track, he recently took a trip down memory lane, when speaking to Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith on Believe You Me.

Here, Gordon told the story of being arrested while training at Henri Hooft’s gym due to breaking into a drug dealer’s house. While he was facing the potential of a life sentence for these crimes, he managed to get off Scot free, eventually turning his life around.

“When I was 20 years old or 21, I came down to Florida to train. I was still an amateur. I turned pro when I was 22, but my now-wife’s friend was part owner of the gym they opened up, it was called Imperial Athletics at the time. I got into a little mischief, and four days later, the cops came to pick me up at Imperial Athletics,” Gordon said.

“I’m wrestling with Michael Johnson, and the detectives walk into the gym, they walk onto mats, and they arrest me in front of everyone,” Gordon continued. “I got arrested for a home invasion, felony battery. I was facing 25 to life. I got accused of robbing a guy who was a drug dealer, but I broke into his house, made a bunch of noise, and police came to arrest me for it, but I beat the case. The guy never came to testify against me, so they dismissed the case.”

As embarrassing as this was for him, Jared Gordon also explained that he was able to reconnect with Henri Hooft after things got back on track in his life, with the two training together to this day. He has quite the inspirational story, which is uses to help others in similar situations, and it is impressive to see how far he has come.

