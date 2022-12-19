Jared Gordon Reveals Message From Dana White Following Paddy Pimblett Loss

Dana White may not have been happy with Jared Gordon after the Paddy Pimblett fight, but he still had kind words for his fighter.

Although many people felt like Gordon should have gotten the nod in his UFC 282 co-main event against Pimblett, White was not among those in favor of that opinion. He spoke openly after the fight, criticizing him for not pushing the pace in the third round despite the fact that Pimblett himself admitted to coasting in that round.

via Instagram @jaredflashgordon

Jared Gordon Was Complimented By Dana White

Although Dana White was pretty antagonistic in his post-fight thoughts about Jared Gordon and Paddy Pimblett, it does not appear that he has any ill will towards “Flash” Gordon personally. At least, he was rather complimentary when speaking to the lightweight veteran after the fight.

While speaking in an interview on Believe You Me with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, Gordon revealed that after the fight, he had a brief conversation with Dana. Here, the UFC President said that he is walking away from a loss with the best-case scenario because people still have more respect for him than they did before the fight, even without him getting his hand raised.

“I spoke to Dana after (the fight), and he was like, ‘Look, you literally came out with the best… coming off of a loss, this is the best scenario that could have happened,’ and I think he’s right. It’s only been four days, so I have yet to see the silver lining, but I’m sure it’ll be made apparent.”

Jared Gordon has been banging the drum to get a rematch with Paddy Pimblett, even going so far as to be willing to go to Paddy the Baddy’s hometown of London to do it. Time will tell what the UFC decides to do, but fans clearly have more recognition and respect for Gordon after his gutsy performance.

Do you think Jared Gordon still raised his stock in spite of losing to Paddy Pimblett?

