Jared Gordon Eyes Next Non-Paddy Pimblett Opponent After UFC 282 Controversy

UFC lightweight Jared Gordon has a former interim champion in mind if the promotion doesn’t offer the Paddy Pimblett rematch.

Gordon lost to Pimblett via a unanimous decision at UFC 282 last weekend. In the biggest fight of his career, he arguably won the fight in most eyes, although the three judges all scored it for Pimblett.

Gordon wants to run it back in an immediate rematch with Pimblett at UFC 286 in London. It’s uncertain if the UFC will give in to these demands, although it’s not completely improbable that the two lightweights have a rematch soon.

If the Pimblett rematch doesn’t come to fruition, Gordon has a solid callout in mind for his next fight that could potentially bump him into the Top 15 with a win.

Jared Gordon Calls Out Tony Ferguson

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Gordon explained why Tony Ferguson makes sense for his next fight.

“I think I still get a decent fight next,” Gordon said. “I actually messaged my manager to get me Tony Ferguson, that would be an awesome fight for me. I think where he’s at in his career, it kinda makes sense. And it would be a big fight for me. High-profile, at least.”

Gordon’s stock has risen despite the controversy at UFC 282. After most fans and pundits scored the fight in his favor, he’s arguably earned the right to call for bigger fights now that he’s improved his name recognition.

While Gordon doesn’t have the hype as fighters like Pimblett, he likely won’t be torn down by American fans after the UFC 282 debacle.

Ferguson is desperately looking to get back in the win column after five straight losses. He’s open to welterweight and lightweight matchups following his defeat to Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

Ferguson’s last win came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 238. He went on to fight for the interim lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, losing via fifth-round TKO.

From Pimblett’s perspective, a rematch against Gordon would arguably leave him with more to lose than to gain. If it doesn’t happen next, Gordon is prepared to put that idea on the shelf for now.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.