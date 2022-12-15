Jared Gordon Theorizes Why Judges Scored For Paddy Pimblett At UFC 282

UFC lightweight Jared Gordon feels his fight against Paddy Pimblett wasn’t analyzed strictly by how things played out in the Octagon.

Gordon lost a unanimous decision to Pimblett in the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. Despite out-landing and out-controlling Pimblett from start to finish, Pimblett won two rounds on all three of the judges’ scorecards.

Fans, media, and a majority of Gordon’s fighting colleagues felt he was robbed of the decision. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani went as far as calling it one of the worst decisions in the sport’s history.

Gordon, after the controversial loss, is still dealing with the fallout of defeat just days after UFC 282. He’s been critical of the judges and questions whether or not they were paying attention to the action inside the cage.

This was the biggest stage that Gordon had fought on during his UFC career, competing in a pay-per-view co-main event for the first time. While he’s benefitting from the extra attention surrounding the event, he feels the arena’s atmosphere impacted the scorecards.

Jared Gordon: Outside Variables Influenced UFC 282 Decision

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Gordon explained why he feels the judges scored the fight the way they did.

“I believe that the judges were swayed by the crowd,” Gordon said. “They were all over the place, the judges…I don’t know what these people were thinking or doing, what they were looking at. I don’t know why they were so blind or swayed by outside variables…the best way to describe it is bizarre…

“Was it rigged? I can’t say that. I have to have more faith in the system.”

Gordon has called for an immediate rematch against Pimblett, potentially at UFC 286 in London. While fighting in Pimblett’s backyard would be exciting, the crowd would likely be more in Pimblett’s favor.

One of the judges who controversially scored the fight in Pimblett’s favor, Douglas Crosby, is under investigation following his eventful weekend. A night before UFC 282, he judged the Bellator 289 main event between Danny Sabatello and Raufeon Stots in Connecticut.

The debate surrounding MMA judging continues to rage on, and Gordon is unfortunately the latest victim in a series of head-scratching decisions in 2022.

