MMA Twitter Reacts To Jared Gordon’s Demand For Paddy Pimblett Rematch

Just days after UFC 282, UFC lightweight Jared Gordon isn’t letting up on his desire to have an immediate rematch with Paddy Pimblett.

Gordon lost to Pimblett via a unanimous decision at UFC 282 last weekend. Despite all three judges scoring the fight 29-28 in Pimblett’s favor, most feel he was robbed of the victory, with some believing he arguably didn’t lose a single round.

Calls for Gordon and Pimblett to run it back ran rampant on social media almost immediately following the event. After the disappointing defeat, Gordon wants to leave no doubt with a rematch against Pimblett.

In a recent tweet, Gordon sent a message to Pimblett in hopes of booking a rematch next year.

With all the controversy with our Fight Id love to run it back with you in London @theufcbaddy I have no ill will towards you, as a matter of fact I really like you😂 @stoolpresidente maybe we can all work together and between Paddy and I there’s no way we can’t help others and https://t.co/vdWKiBZuR4 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 13, 2022

we can beat each other up again in the mean time for everyone’s entertainment! The people want it, and we can settle this on your turf⚡️ @graham_boylan @aliabdelaziz — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 13, 2022

“With all the controversy with our Fight I’d love to run it back with you in London [Paddy Pimblett] I have no ill will towards you, as a matter of fact I really like you,” Gordon tweeted. “[Barstool Sports] maybe we can all work together and between Paddy and I there’s no way we can’t help others and we can beat each other up again in the mean time for everyone’s entertainment! The people want it, and we can settle this on your turf.”

Pimblett is a content creator for Barstool Sports along with his fighting career. He signed a deal with the company last year not long after his UFC debut win over Luigi Vendramini.

Pimblett and Gordon have previously discussed working together to help those with mental health and addiction issues. After his win over Jordan Leavitt, Pimblett used his post-fight speech to raise awareness for mental health issues affecting men.

MMA Fans Praise Jared Gordon For Rematch Pitch

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Gordon’s calls for a rematch.

This seems like the best way to do it imo. And I'm glad Gordon is being respectful about it as well.



If they don't rematch it'll always be an elephant in the room, but if they do its the way they can settle it for good https://t.co/MzV1rRnhtY — Summer ▪︎ No Love (@kv_mercy) December 14, 2022

Did I just become a Jared Gordon fan? https://t.co/l7i8yByXWb — MMA_Protagonists (@Martial_Protag) December 14, 2022

This is a smart call out by Gordon. It's his best chance to get a decent pay day in the near term and the UFC probably doesn't hate the idea of running it back instead of feeding Paddy to some ranked killer. https://t.co/WzFBd0blE6 — William Robert Corn Cobb (@Burke_WiF) December 13, 2022

run it back dana https://t.co/UzYjcSK8Vl — ALJAMAIN STAN🧀 (@fuckyouaidann) December 13, 2022

Jared you knew if you didn't knock him out you would lose the fight. Exactly what happened. Opportunities like this don't happen often. Congrats on the win. Sorry it doesn't show in the correct column https://t.co/tk6z2MlVJn — Bobby Light (@freshbottoms) December 13, 2022

Class act after getting robbed https://t.co/VRYOtGem3E — Jordan (@jordansebert66) December 13, 2022

I get the feeling Paddy doesn’t want it and Dana won’t let it happen. https://t.co/Rsa3mL4m12 — 🦁 (@asadelicious24) December 13, 2022

I think people think we have way more influence than we do but I’d love to see this fight again. And I’ll root for Paddy to mutilate you again (respectfully) https://t.co/vUZwkCyKnz — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 13, 2022

Gordon entered the fight with Pimblett off of a unanimous decision win over Leonardo Santos in August. He called out Pimblett for a fight for months and finally got his wish at UFC 282.

If the rematch comes to fruition, it could make sense to book it for UFC 286 at The O2 Arena in March. Leon Edwards/Kamaru Usman 3 is expected to headline.

As the debate surrounding the Gordon/Pimblett fight rages on, Gordon feels the best thing to do for both sides is to run it back for a conclusive, non-controversial result.

How did you score Jared Gordon vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282?