Jared Gordon Reacts To Controversial Loss To Paddy Pimblett

UFC lightweight Jared Gordon has spoken out for the first time since his UFC 282 decision loss to Paddy Pimblett.

Gordon lost to Pimblett via a unanimous decision (29-28 x 3) in the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday night. It was a hard-fought battle from start to finish, though most felt Gordon won at least two of the three rounds.

Gordon challenged Pimblett with his timely boxing counters and wrestling. His left hook, in particular, gave Pimblett issues throughout the fight.

Despite the controversial decision, UFC President Dana White criticized Gordon’s Round 3 approach, in which he controlled Pimblett in the clinch for the majority of the round. White also questioned Dean’s reluctance to encourage more activity in the fight’s final moments.

Gordon is taking the controversial loss in stride as he looks ahead to his eventual return.

Jared Gordon: “I Was Robbed, Everyone Knows It”

In a recent tweet, Gordon reflected on his UFC 282 loss to Pimblett.

I was robbed everyone knows it i… I can cry about it but I been back from worst and gods plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 11, 2022

“I was robbed everyone knows it,” Gordon tweeted. “I can cry about it but I been back from worst and gods plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it.”

Gordon entered the fight as arguably Pimblett’s toughest MMA test, having earned recent wins over Leonardo Santos and Joe Solecki. He earned a shot in the Octagon after impressing White on the Lookin’ for a Fight series.

Pimblett is now 4-0 in his UFC tenure and has now won six straight overall. He earned finishes over Jordan Leavitt and Kazula Vargas earlier this year.

The scoring behind Pimblett/Gordon will likely be discussed for months to come and a future rematch might not be out of the question down the line.

How did you score Jared Gordon vs. Paddy Pimblett?