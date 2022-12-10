Jared Gordon On USA Vs. UK Fighter Hype: Americans Tear Down Their Fighters

UFC lightweight Jared Gordon wants American MMA fans to support their athletes like UK fans do those like Paddy Pimblett.

Gordon will face Pimblett in the UFC 282 co-main event tonight in Las Vegas. Many consider this to be the toughest test of Pimblett’s UFC tenure against a veteran in Gordon.

A large majority of the focus surrounding the matchup has been placed on Pimblett, who is seen as one of the UFC’s brightest young stars. Despite wins in four of his last five fights, Gordon hasn’t received nearly the level of attention as Pimblett has.

Gordon feels that the American MMA fanbase is partially responsible for the differentiation.

Jared Gordon Compares Love He Receives Versus What Paddy Pimblett Gets

During his UFC 282 pre-fight media day, Gordon explained why he feels the hype behind Pimblett is so massive compared to the love expressed for himself.

“I wonder a lot of things. But I know why, because I’m from America,” Gordon said. “He’s from Liverpool and he has a whole city behind him, right? And the Americans like to tear down their athletes. There’s so many of us in the UFC, so who are they going to get behind? You see guys from different countries…. look at Conor, got a country behind him. Khabib, got Russia behind him. Oh you’re from New York? Go f yourself, you know? You walk on the street in New York and it’s just how we are. But as Americans in general, let’s tear our athletes down instead of support them.”

Gordon isn’t the only UFC fighter who has questioned the intentions of some American MMA fans. UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling used his disqualification win over Petr Yan as an example of how American fans tend to turn against their own.

Ahead of one of the biggest fights of his life, Gordon wants to be on the receiving end of a big pop on Saturday night. Although, Pimblett’s traveling fanbase will likely make their presence most known at T-Mobile Arena.

