Jiří Procházka Has Strong Reaction To UFC 282 Main Event

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka feels his stock remains cemented following the UFC 282 main event draw.

Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw in the UFC 282 vacant light heavyweight title fight on Saturday night. The fight came together after Procházka suffered a shoulder injury and opted to vacate the belt.

Procházka was supposed to face Glover Teixeira at the UFC’s final pay-per-view card of 2022 before the injury. He earned the belt by finishing Teixeira late at UFC 275 earlier this year.

Leading up to UFC 282, UFC President Dana White endorsed Procházka as the uncrowned champion after vacating his title. He praised Procházka for his handling of the injury and deciding not to hold up the title picture.

Despite being without a belt to show for it, Procházka still has the feeling of a light heavyweight champion as he begins recovery.

Jiří Procházka Weighs In On UFC 282 Vacant Title Fight

After watching the UFC 282 main event, Procházka echoed White’s pre-fight sentiment.

I just watched the "title" Fight.

Everyone knows who the Champion is.

Just give me some time.

⚡️🙏⚡️ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) December 11, 2022

“I just watched the “title” Fight,” Procházka tweeted. “Everyone knows who the Champion is. Just give me some time.”

As Procházka heals his badly compromised shoulder, the UFC will hold another vacant title fight between Jamahal Hill and Teixeira at UFC 283 next month. White made the announcement during the UFC 282 post-fight press conference.

Procházka is 3-0 in the UFC after earning the Rizin light heavyweight title in 2019. He finished former title challengers Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir before winning the title against Teixeira.

When Procházka eventually returns to the Octagon, he’ll likely have a chance to reclaim the light heavyweight throne. In the meantime, he’ll watch to see who will be the placeholder upon his return.

