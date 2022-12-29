Jiří Procházka Claims USADA Has Backed Off Since LHW Title Vacation

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka has had one positive outcome as a result of vacating the title due to a serious shoulder injury.

Procházka was supposed to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 282 before withdrawing from the fight. The UFC went on to book Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt, which resulted in a split draw.

Procházka, instead of holding on to the belt and having the UFC book an interim title bout, decided to step aside. He’s expected to be out for about a year as he recovers from what UFC President Dana White calls one of the worst shoulder injuries he’s seen.

Procházka has also dealt with his fair share of USADA visits over the past 12 months. Despite no history of performance-enhancing drug use, he claimed employees tested him more than 27 times a month, nearly once every day.

Procházka’s comments prompted a conversation about how USADA conducts its business and monitors fighters. Luckily, things are starting to become a little less anxiety-inducing for the former 205lb champion.

The Mac Life

During a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Procházka gave some good news about USADA’s intrusion into his daily activities.

“After I gave up the title, USADA is going down right now,” Procházka said. “So I’m really glad for that. If they will hear that, thank you — please hear that…

“They came every time around 5, 6 a.m., and that was every time a nice morning to take my blood twice from the hand, from the shoulder, and then they took the urine. It was really funny time [over] three, four months with them.”

Procházka isn’t the only UFC fighter who has dealt with issues with USADA in recent months. Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa was awoken hours before the UFC 278 weigh-ins for a drug test.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also claimed USADA woke him up at 5 a.m. at his home for a visit.

Procházka is targeting a late 2023 return to the Octagon. He’s expected to get a title shot for his return fight, as White recently hinted.

In the meantime, Procházka’s gripes with USADA are on hold, at least for now. He’ll be able to focus more on his recovery now that USADA is taking a step away.

All quotes from MMA Fighting