Jiří Procházka Explains Key To Fighting Glover Teixeira

After going to war with him for almost five full rounds at UFC 275, Jiří Procházka feels he has a pretty good handle on how one should go about fighting Glover Teixeira.

The two light heavyweights were set to meet for a second time in the main event of UFC 282 until a shoulder injury forced Procházka to withdraw from the contest. The bout would have been a rematch of their Fight of the Year contender from UFC 275, which saw Procházka snatch Texieira’s light heavyweight title with a rear-naked choke in the final 30 seconds of the fight.

Both men had moments during that first fight where they looked close to finishing the other, but it was Texieira who was up on the scorecards and seemed set to defend his title before the late submission.

Now that Glover Teixeira has been booked to face Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283 next month, perhaps Hill would be wise to listen to the advice from someone who was able to defeat the Brazilian earlier this year.

“You Have To Be Very Precise”

Although Procházka ended up winning via submission at UFC 275, much of the narrative heading into the event was centered around how the Czech fighter’s striking would match up with Texieira’s ground game.

During an appearance on Michael Bisping’s podcast Believe You Me prior to the rematch’s cancellation, the former UFC middleweight champion asked Procházka if there was anything he learned from the first fight that would help him against Teixeira next time.

Procházka had to overcome some difficult moments before submitting Texieira late in the fifth round. (Zuffa LLC)

“About him, he’s a very tough opponent,” Procházka said. “Like you have to be very precise in all of the action when you attack him or you defending him, because he’s going through everything. He’s still going forward, still going forward. And just precision can make stop him.”

Fans will have to tune in to UFC 283 on January 21 to see if Jamahal Hill is able to execute the precision that Procházka described in the above remarks and thus become the new light heavyweight champion. And if Teixeira earns the victory instead, Procházka will likely have the opportunity to follow his own advice in the rematch as originally planned.

What do you think of Procházka’s opinion on the key to defeating Glover Teixeira?