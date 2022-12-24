Jiří Procházka Unsure If Jamahal Hill Deserves Title Shot

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka has weighed in on the upcoming title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Jiří Procházka was initially booked to defend his title against former champion Teixeira at UFC 282. Due to a severe shoulder injury sustained in training, the Czech star was forced to vacate his title. A new champion was expected to be crowned when Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev faced off.

Due to a surprise draw, however, the vacant title is back up for grabs next month. The No.7-ranked Jamahal Hill has leap-frogged the No.6-ranked Anthony Smith to get this title opportunity. The pair were initially expected to meet early next year but the fight has been cancelled.

When asked about the fight by CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Procházka expressed some doubt regarding Hill’s credentials for the title bout.

“I Don’t Know If Hill Deserved That Opportunity” – Jiří Procházka On The UFC 283 Main Event

Jiří Procházka believes the Glover Teixeira/Jamahal Hill clash is a good match-up. However, he remains unconvinced of how deserving Hill is for such a high-profile bout.

“I think that’s a good match-up [Teixeira vs. Hill],” Jiri Prochazka said. “I don’t know if Hill deserved that opportunity to fight for the title. But for Glover, it’s great because he will fight in Rio, in his home… I’m looking forward to that fight, I’m looking forward to their performances.”

Jiří Procházka avoided giving a prediction for the fight when asked. He did confirm that he intends to be ready to face the winner later next year.

There was some controversy when Jamahal Hill was announced as a title challenger over Anthony Smith earlier this month. Many have cited Hill’s superior win-loss record over the past year as a key reason. Others have pointed to the fact that Glover Teixeira already faced and defeated “Lionheart” at UFC Fight Night 171 in May 2020.

UFC 283 should hopefully put an end to the current title hold-up at light heavyweight.

