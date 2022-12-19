Jiří Procházka Provides Update On UFC Return Timeline

Jiří Procházka has given his initial prognosis for when fans can expect the former light heavyweight champion to return to the Octagon.

Procházka suffered a serious shoulder injury ahead of UFC 282, forcing him to withdraw from his rematch with Glover Teixeira. Instead of holding on to the belt, he opted to vacate the title, which was competed for between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz.

After Ankalaev and Blachowicz fought to a draw, Jamahal Hill and Teixeira will fight for the still-vacant title at UFC 283 next month. The fight was booked shortly after the UFC 282 draw.

Procházka suffered what UFC President Dana White called one of the most serious shoulder injuries he’s ever seen while preparing for UFC 282. It was a new injury for the former 205lb champion and wasn’t a result of a pre-existing issue.

Procházka has been relatively quiet since pulling out of UFC 282, although he seems to have an initial idea as to when he can move towards potentially reclaiming the belt.

Jiří Procházka Shares When He Can Resume Full Training

During a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Procházka gave a prediction as to when he can resume training and move closer to a fighting return.

“Half year, six months,” Procházka said. “A lot of people were saying it’s necessary to keep it 8 to 9 months, but I know my body. I believe I can fix it by 3, 4 months, because there’s nothing in my life that’s impossible…

“It’s all just a prediction what we’re talking about right now. Let me do my work and I’ll show you what I can do and what is my best.”

Procházka earned the title by defeating Teixeira at UFC 275 earlier this year. Despite a slew of potential challengers for his first defense, he opted to defend the title in an immediate rematch.

Procházka trying to rush back may go against the wishes of White, who wants him to take his time. Nevertheless, it appears he’s eager to get back to competition as soon as possible.

Just three fights into his UFC career, Procházka has become a force at 205lbs. Despite not currently holding the belt, fans and pundits regard him as the uncrowned champion amidst his hiatus.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.