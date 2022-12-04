Joe Rogan Names Best UFC Commentator Of All Time

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has named which of his peers is the best at calling the action inside the Octagon.

Rogan, a successful podcaster and stand-up comedian, has been an ever-present on UFC pay-per-view broadcasts for the best part of two decades. He arrived in the promotion as a backstage and post-fight interviewer in 1997, first appearing at UFC 12: Judgement Day.

While he initially departed, Rogan became a color commentator following Zuffa’s acquisition in 2001. Since then, the 55-year-old has had his fair share of broadcast partners, including former fighters like Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder.

One relative constant has been the play-by-play role, which saw Rogan share the desk with Mike Goldberg up until his departure in 2016, when Jon Anik took over the role for the UFC’s blockbuster PPV events.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Despite not working alongside Rogan on the mic for nearly as long as his predecessor, Anik has certainly made an impression.

During episode #133 of the JRE MMA Show, which featured #1-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley as the guest, Rogan recalled one of the promotion’s most shocking championship results.

This past August, Leon Edwards upset the odds to end the lengthy and dominant reign of Kamaru Usman. He did so in the final round when he was just a minute away from a defeat on the scorecards.

At the time, the Brit’s mentality and confidence were being doubted. Anik, however, insisted that quitting is not “the cloth from which” Edwards was cut. As the line came out, “Rocky” knocked Usman out with a head kick.

For Rogan, the moment not only stands as the greatest call of all time but proves that Anik is the best commentator to ever do it.

“Right when it was about to happen, Jon Anik actually set it up,” Rogan said. “There was a quote that he said right before Leon knocked him out… Jon Anik’s the best of all time. He’s the best. ‘That is not the cloth from which he was cut.’ Bam, and then the knockout. It’s the perfect call. It’s the best call ever… Bro, that’s Shakespeare.

“Jon Anik is the f*cking man… it’s the greatest call of all time. It doesn’t get any better. Every now and then, the words and the moment line up, and you’re like, that’s the perfect call,” Rogan added.

While Goldberg no doubt has his set of supporters who’d have loved to see him continue his role alongside Rogan, Anik’s analysis and presence on the mic has certainly drawn attention and made him a popular figure since he took over the lead commentary role six years ago.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s assessment?

