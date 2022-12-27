Johnny Eblen Vs. Anatoly Tokov Added To Bellator 290, MMA Twitter Reacts

Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen will face Anatoly Tokov in the Bellator 290 co-main event on February 4th.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the Eblen/Tokov booking.

The Bellator 290 co-headliner was originally booked as Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero for the light heavyweight title. But, Eblen/Tokov will take that slot after Nemkov withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

Romero/Nemkov is expected to be re-booked at a later date.

Bellator 290 features a heavyweight title main event between Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko. This will be Emelienanko’s likely final fight in MMA.

Eblen earned the middleweight title by defeating Gegard Mousasi back in June. He has won 12 straight fights to begin his MMA career after a successful run in college wrestling at Missouri.

Tokov, the No. 3 middleweight contender, has won seven straight since signing with Bellator in 2017. He is a part of Emelienanko’s team in Russia.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Johnny Eblen/Anatoly Tokov Bellator 290 Addition

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Eblen vs. Tokov.

Finally Tokov gets his title shot, but shame for Nemkov not being able to fight on a big card like this. https://t.co/h7NR3ksyJn — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) December 27, 2022

Eblen vs. Tokov should be good https://t.co/if7OnCIGLh — ΣИƬΣЯΣD ƬΉΣ VØîD (@EnteredTheVoid) December 27, 2022

Eblen vs Tokov is good and also very Bellator https://t.co/CkVRVUXdyd — MMAnon (@MMAnon261) December 27, 2022

Great fight https://t.co/6GZ5Jy7LdX — josh allen MVP (@MansfieldLance) December 27, 2022

this is an improvement over nemkov yoel imo



eblen vs tokov! how fun https://t.co/R1dxbZtg9E — Stamkos96 (@Stamkos96) December 27, 2022

Eblen is a main training partner of UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal at American Top Team-Florida. After a brief stint in Shamrock FC, he’s 8-0 in Bellator, with recent wins over John Salter and Collin Huckbody.

The Eblen/Tokov matchup puts two of the most prolific grapplers against one another for the title. Tokov, with his combat sambo style, is also expected to challenge Eblen in a variety of ways.

Bellator 290 will air on national television, CBS, and will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

What is your reaction to Johnny Eblen’s first title defense?