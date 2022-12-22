Watch: New Footage of Jorge Masvidal’s March Arrest Released

New footage has emerged of UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal‘s arrest following his alleged attack on rival Colby Covington in March.

Masvidal, a two-time title challenger on MMA’s biggest stage, looked to settle his rivalry with former teammate and friend Covington at UFC 272 earlier this year. But while the pair shared the cage for 25 minutes, they certainly didn’t exit with the hatchet buried.

Just weeks later, “Gamebred” was accused of assaulting the former interim champion outside Miami’s Papi Steak restaurant. Masvidal was arrested for the incident after it was alleged that he sucker-punched Covington from behind, chipping his tooth in the process.

Now, lengthy footage has emerged via the Real World Police YouTube channel, showing Masvidal’s arrest and subsequent travel to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he posted a $15,000 bond.

A few months back, the trial for Masvidal’s alleged assault was delayed in order for further information to be gathered regarding Covington’s medical records following the claim that he suffered brain damage as a result of the incident.

“Gambred” is now scheduled for a February 27, 2023, trial date.

Masvidal Tells Police: “I Promised Myself, ‘Never Again.’ But Here I Am.”

During the video, Masvidal can be seen answering basic questions from an officer, including his name, date of birth, and employment as a fighter.

After being left alone in the room, where he at one point appears to smile whilst thinking to himself, Masvidal is handcuffed and led away to a transportation vehicle. As he approaches the police car, the UFC star can be heard mentioning a promise he made himself in regard to getting arrested again.

“I promised myself, ‘Never again.’ But here I am,” Masvidal said.

Masvidal’s jovial mood continued in the vehicle. At first, he queries about the bars that are present, joking that they’ll stop people from “kicking out” the windows.

“Is this just for the transporter vehicles or all units got the bars now?” Masvidal asked. “Nice man, ain’t nobody kicking out no more windows.”

Having arrived at the correctional facility, Masvidal later jokes that they should have stopped at a Burger King upon learning that an officer shift change could leave him waiting for an hour to be booked.

Masvidal faces charges on single counts of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and criminal mischief. If he’s found guilty at next year’s trial, the UFC’s ‘BMF’ titleholder could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Exclusive @GamebredFighter headed to jail on an aggravated battery charge after his alleged attack on @ColbyCovMMA Exclusive video and story on @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/HGJhTz25Kj — Rosh Lowe (@roshloweWPLG) March 24, 2022

What do you make of the footage showing Jorge Masvidal’s arrest and transportation?