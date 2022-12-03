Archives: Jorge Masvidal: “I Traumatized Colby Covington” (2019)

On this day three years ago, Jorge Masvidal let it be known that he rendered Colby Covington a “traumatized” man.

Of course, if one were to make a connection between Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and trauma, they may think about Masvidal’s alleged attack of Covington outside of a Miami steakhouse earlier this year. Or one might recall the lopsided victory Covington earned over Masvidal at UFC 272 in March.

However, being that the following article was years before both events, it’s best to just allow Mr. Masvidal to share what he was referring to.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED DECEMBER 3, 2019, 9:46 AM]

Headline: Jorge Masvidal: “I Traumatized Colby Covington”

According to Jorge Masvidal, Coby Covington will be entering the cage for the UFC 245 main event as a traumatized man.

By now it is no secret that Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington’s friendship has been KO’d, so Masvidal is done biting his tongue as it relates to anything Covington-related. Covington is set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title on Dec. 14. Speaking to Yahoo! Sports, Masvidal said that both Covington and Usman can’t touch what he’s done in his career (Transcript via BJ Penn.com):

“I got into this sport to separate myself from the pack and beat the crap out of guys,” he said. “Those guys don’t do it.

“What I did this year, I got three stoppages. They haven’t done that their whole career.

“This is math speaking, this is not opinion. You can look it up. What I’ve done this year, they haven’t done their whole careers.”

Masvidal’s mouth continued in motion, with Gamebred then harkening back to past training sessions shared between himself and Covington, sessions that he claims left Covington as a lesser version of himself mentally and spiritually.

“The guy has his wires crossed, especially when it comes to me. He got to train with me a little bit so you can imagine the trauma I put him through,” Masvidal said.

Even if Colby Covington defeats Kamaru Usman in the UFC 245 headliner, it seems unlikely that we will see a full-speed session between himself and Masvidal inside the Octagon, what with Masvidal eying more lucrative fights against Nick Diaz and Conor McGregor instead of the winner of Covington/Usman.

What are your thoughts on Jorge Masvidal’s claim that he put Covington through trauma during their training sessions?