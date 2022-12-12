Julianna Peña Sends A Six-Word Message To Amanda Nunes

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña is targeting a return to the throne in 2023, and she has a message for the woman who currently occupies it.

At UFC 277 the past June, Peña and two-division champion Amanda Nunes added a second bout to their head-to-head series. Their first meeting, which took place six months prior at UFC 269, saw “The Venezuelan Vixen” complete one of the biggest upsets of all time by submitting the “Lioness” in the second round.

But while she’d promised to firmly end Nunes’ era of dominance with a second victory over the Brazilian when they collided for a headlining rematch, the consensus women’s MMA GOAT returned to the cage rejuvenated and reinvented.

Having dominated the then-champion across five rounds in Dallas, Nunes heard scorecards of 50–45, 50–44, and 50–43 in her favor, ensuring she left the cage with two pieces of gold in her possession once again.

Having granted Nunes an immediate rematch and with their series now level at 1-1, Peña immediately called for them to complete their trilogy. But those calls weren’t entirely met with positivity.

As well as the likes of Daniel Cormier suggesting that a rematch wasn’t warranted, many identified a different trilogy fight as the way to go — Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3.

But with the UFC women’s flyweight champion recently expressing her desire to put the 125-pound gold on the line against #1-ranked contender Manon Fiorot early next year, it appears that Peña remains the frontrunner for the next shot at the bantamweight strap.

With that in mind, Peña recently sent a brief word to her rival.

Peña: “I’ll See You In The Summer”

During an impromptu interview with InsideFighting, Peña was asked whether her sights are still firmly set on a third meeting in the cage with Nunes, who went seven years and 12 fights unbeaten before facing “The Venezuelan Vixen” in Las Vegas.

After insisting that a trilogy fight with the “Lioness” is the only matchup on her mind heading into the New Year, the former titleholder provided a possible timeframe for the bout with a six-word message for the reigning bantamweight queen.

“Of course (I want the trilogy with Nunes). That’s the only fight I see,” Peña said before finishing with a note for the Brazilian. “I’ll see you in the summer.”

If the pair do run it back again next year, Peña will look to overcome the difficulties she met in the rematch and deliver the kind of performance that saw her dethrone Nunes in memorable fashion a year ago.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

How do you think the expected third fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña will play out?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.