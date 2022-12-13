Julianna Peña Gives Advice To Women’s BW Title Contenders

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña had some choice words for the fighters who’ve called her out recently.

“The Venezuelan Vixen” shocked the world at UFC 269 last year when she defeated long-reigning champion Amanda Nunes. The “Lioness” had not lost a fight in over seven years when Peña made her submit to a rear-naked choke.

Julianna Peña had less luck in the pair’s bantamweight title rematch this year at UFC 277. Nunes regained the strap via unanimous decision. The victory came after Nunes left longtime gym American Top Team in favor of working on her own facility. Peña has since called for a trilogy bout on multiple occasions.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie at the 14th annual World MMA Awards, Julianna Peña was asked about the fight she wants next. Unsurprisingly, “The Venezuelan Vixen” has no interest in fellow bantamweight contenders such as Holly Holm who have recently called her out.

“Why Are You Calling Me Out?” – Julianna Peña On Being Called Out Despite Nunes Not Being Booked

Julianna Peña has expressed confusion on being called out when bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes’ next defense remains unconfirmed. She opined that her fellow contenders’ decision to avoid calling Nunes out suggests they’re not confident against the “Lioness”.

“The problem I have with other women calling me out is that they need to understand one thing: Amanda the champion doesn’t have a fight booked,” Peña explained. “Why are you calling me out? I don’t have the belt. Call out the champion… The fact that you’re calling me out tells me you don’t have the confidence enough to beat Amanda and I do.”

Interestingly, Holly Holm, who was singled out in the interview for challenging Julianna Peña recently, also fell in defeat to Nunes. She suffered a first-round TKO at UFC 239.

Julianna Peña’s victory over Nunes last year is considered one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. The rematch saw Peña enter the championship rounds for the first time in her career. She has since suggested her inexperience in fighting to the 25-minute mark as a key reason behind her defeat.

