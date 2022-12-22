WMMA Veteran Julie Kedzie Pledges Brain To CTE Research

Retired mixed martial artist Julie Kedzie has confirmed that she intends for her brain to be donated CTE research post-mortem.

A key early figure in women’s MMA, Julie Kedzie last fought in 2013. She lost to Bethe Correia via split-decision at UFC Fight Night 33 in December 2013. In her earlier years as an MMA fighter, the Taekwondo black belt was heralded as one of MMA’s most exciting female fighters.

“Fireball” fought big-name fighters like Miesha Tate and Germaine de Randamie in her later active years. She retired with a record of 16-13. None of her losses came via knockout. In more recent years, Julie Kedzie has worked in a non-fighting capacity at Invicta FC.

It was recently revealed that she will be one of the first female athletes to pledge their brain to CTE research. There is a major imbalance in male to female donors on this front, which Kedzie hopes to correct.

“I Just Thought It Was The Right Thing To Do” – Julie Kedzie On Her Decision

Julie Kedzie recently shed some light on her decision to MMA Underground. She felt compelled to contribute as she believes aiding CTE research is the right thing to do.

“I just thought it was the right thing to do and wanted to know how to do it,” Kedzie explained, “And then did it!”

MMA fighters, much like boxers and American football players, sustain frequent head impact in their sport. It’s believed one of the primary causes of CTE is repeated impact to the head over a lengthy period of time.

The condition can only be officially diagnosed post-mortem, but its symptoms can affect sufferers for years. These include memory loss, mood swings, brain fog, and difficulty concentrating. As the condition worsens, suffers will often exhibit severe memory problems, slurred speech, and even muscle spasms.

Through those who pledge their brains to help with research such as Julie Kedzie, scientists are hoping to advance understanding and treatment for the condition.

All Quotes From MMA Underground.

