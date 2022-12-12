Justin Gaethje Calls “Slander” On Accusations Of Kadyrov Meeting

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje has defended himself after coming under fire for his recent trip to Chechnya, which reportedly came at the invitation of the republic’s dictator Ramzan Kaydrov.

Last month, images and footage emerged of a trio of former UFC champions — former interim lightweight titleholder Gaethje, former welterweight king Kamaru Usman, and former two-division champ Henry Cejudo — shooting guns at the Russian Special Forces University in Chechnya.

The region is ruled by Kadyrov, whose multiple human rights violations and support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been publicly documented in recent times.

With that in mind, the decision of the three Ali Abdelaziz-managed fighters to tour a facility designed to train special forces prior to joining the Russian army, as well as a birthday party for one of Kadyrov’s teenage sons, caused immense backlash and controversy.

The topic recently drew attention again during a back and forth between Gaethje and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

After “The Highlight” called out members of the sports and pop culture blog for comments regarding Paddy Pimblett’s performance at UFC 282, Portnoy hit back by mentioning that the lightweight contender had been seen “hanging out with a warlord accused off brutal crimes.”

People are telling me @Justin_Gaethje was recently seen hanging out with a warlord accused of brutal crimes against humanity so its hypocritical for him to say we look bad for supporting Paddy when he supports a warlord. I’m gonna take high road + not mention it. #daveyhighroad https://t.co/TiuBhAnnrp — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 11, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the interaction didn’t end there. Subsequent tweets and replies saw Gaethje attempt to defend his trip to Chechnya by denying any direct meeting with the region’s controversial leader.

Gaethje Denies Meeting Kadyrov, Defends Visit On Grounds Of ‘Liking Guns’

In his immediate response, Gaethje accused Portnoy of “slander,” insisting that while he attended the birthday of one of Kadyrov’s son, he never met the widely criticized dictator, whose documented crimes range from attempts to rid Chechnya of the LGBTQ+ community to torture and assassinations.

“That’s an outright lie and slander,” Gaethje wrote. “Never met the guy. Go Fuck yourself.”

Never met the guy. Go Fuck yourself — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 12, 2022

Gaethje reiterated that in another tweet, which came after other Twitter users commented on the images and videos that emerged from the visit.

“Come on guy, you won’t show me one picture or video of me with the guy you taking about. I was there,” Gaethje wrote.

Come on guy, you won’t show me one picture or video of me with the guy you talking about. I was there. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 12, 2022

A few years ago, people in the United States were prohibited from doing business with entities owned by Kadyrov by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, with the Office of Foreign Assets Control listing “extrajudicial killing, torture, or other gross violations” as some of the reasons for the sanctions.

Despite that, Gaethje defended his visit to the region ruled by the warlord on the grounds that he ‘likes to shoot guns’. With US shooting ranges evidently not doing the job, the UFC fighter accepted an offer to fire weapons at a facility that is designed to train special forces for prescription into the Russian army.

“Are you saying all Russians look alike?” Gaethje wrote in another tweet, once again denying meeting Kadyrov. “Went for the kids birthday party. I also like to shoot guns.”

Are you saying all Russians look alike? Went for the kids birthday party. I also like to shoot guns. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 12, 2022

In response to Gaethje’s defense, however, some pointed out that attending Kadyrov’s son’s birthday party and interacting with him, which many perceived as a display of public support, is still worthy of the same criticism.

Haha so well said, and isn’t this Kadyrov’s son? Not Kadyrov don’t be ridiculous, just his son! pic.twitter.com/4ITwLdCk73 — Belisarius (@xthegordianknot) December 12, 2022

In regards to Kadyrov’s son, the UFC also recently came under fire after he was seen attending the UFC 280 pay-per-view alongside Khamzat Chimaev in October.

The promotion’s president, Dana White, and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier were also seen taking pictures with the child of the Chechen dictator just days after he was filmed alongside Ukrainian prisoners of war in a propaganda video.

