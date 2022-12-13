Justin Gaethje Scoffs At Paddy Pimblett’s FOTN Claim At UFC 282

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje knows a performance-bonus deserving fight when he sees one.

Gaethje sat cageside to watch UFC 282 unfold on Saturday in Las Vegas. The card featured a split draw in the main event for the vacant light heavyweight title between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

Gaethje also watched the lightweight co-main event between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon. After three rounds of back-and-forth action, Pimblett took home the win on the judges’ scorecards, despite many feeling Gordon deserved the victory.

In his post-fight speech, Pimblett declared his fight with Gordon as ‘Fight of the Night’, to a mixed reaction from the crowd. His colleagues at Barstool Sports echoed this sentiment in a post-fight tweet.

Gaethje, a six-time ‘Fight of the Night’ winner in his own right, doesn’t feel Pimblett’s performance warranted the post-fight declaration.

Justin Gaethje Slams Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Performance

In a recent tweet, Gaethje shut down Pimblett and Barstool Sports‘ ‘Fight of the Night’ claim.

“This makes the barstool guys look really bad. Just bending over for the lad,” Gaethje tweeted. “Fight of the night? Barstool can give him 50k but that performance will never get you a bonus in the octagon.”

Pimblett aimed at his critics during his post-fight press conference, especially those who felt he didn’t deserve the victory. Most of his fighting colleagues felt Gordon was robbed of the win.

Pimblett has won six consecutive fights overall and is now 4-0 in the UFC. He earned wins over Jordan Leavitt and Kazula Vargas earlier this year.

Pimblett continues to climb the lightweight ladder, although Gaethje feels he should pump the brakes on calling for performance bonuses after UFC 282.

