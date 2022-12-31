Watch: Kamaru Usman Assumes The Role Of Dana White in Africa

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is taking an in-person approach to promote MMA in the African continent.

Usman lost the welterweight belt to Leon Edwards at UFC 278 earlier this year. It was his first defeat in the UFC, and he’s expected to face Edwards in a trilogy next year.

As 2023 approaches, the UFC intends to host an event in Africa in the new year. UFC President Dana White and the rest of the promotion are working on a plan, which could potentially involve Usman and other African-born fighters on the card.

Usman wants to boost MMA in Nigeria to help the nation’s global standing. He aims to give people living without hope a chance to change the course of their lives and is working with a company called “FIVE-FOUR” to make it happen.

Usman, one of the best UFC welterweights of all time, has inspired Nigeria to host MMA events. This week, he’s in Lagos as the promotion he influenced hosts an event to build the sport’s brand abroad.

Kamaru Usman Moderates Faceoffs At Nigeria MMA Event

Watch below as Usman mediates the faceoffs at an African Face-Off Fight Night event.

Usman has plenty of fight left in him before he decides to call an end to his fighting career. But, he could potentially be a promotor for MMA organizations in Nigeria and other nations if it continues to pique his interest.

Usman isn’t the only African-born star in the UFC promoting the sport in Africa. Francis Ngannou and Israel Adesanya have also helped jumpstart the conversation of bringing the Octagon to Africa.

An exact location and venue haven’t been announced for the UFC’s planned Africa event. Usman will likely continue to push the UFC brass to host the event in Nigeria, especially if this event he’s at is a blossoming success.

Usman’s presence as the peacekeeper to the Face-Off Fight Night staredowns could allude to a future career path. Despite his recent setback earlier this year, Usman continues to use his platform to build the sport.

Do you think the UFC will hold an event in Africa in 2023?