Karate Combat Fighter Finishes Opponent After Heated Fight Week Incident

Karate fighter Samuel Ericsson got the last laugh against Tarek Khelifi at Karate Combat 37 earlier this month.

Ericsson and Khelifi squared off in a lightweight matchup in the Karate Combat pit. Khelifi was making his promotional debut while Ericsson made his second appearance after a win last year.

Ericsson and Khelifi came face-to-face in a hotel lobby during fight week. While the interaction didn’t get physical, the two had their fair share of trash talk before separating.

You can watch the Ericsson/Khelifi interaction below.

Ericsson and Khelifi had the opportunity to follow up their words with actions on fight night. The two traded blows early in the pit in a very competitive start to the matchup.

However, the action would come to a screeching halt after Khelifi suffered an ankle injury during an exchange.

Karate Fighter Tarek Khelifi Rolls Ankle In KO Loss To Samuel Ericsson

Watch Khelifi roll his ankle below against Ericsson.

Ericsson was awarded the TKO victory after Khelifi’s injury deemed him unable to continue.

Karate Combat has had a fair share of unusual highlights in 2022. Earlier this year, a fighter nearly knocked himself out after slamming his head against the pit.

The Ericsson vs. Khelifi ending wasn’t the one either fighter wanted, but Ericsson left the pit with a smile on his face after their fight-week encounter.

What is your reaction to the Samuel Ericsson vs. Tarek Khelifi ending?