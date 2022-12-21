Kay Hansen Details How OnlyFans Account Helps Her MMA Career

Former UFC strawweight and flyweight Kay Hansen recently discussed the positive impact her OnlyFans page has had on her MMA career.

Kay Hansen’s run in the UFC came to an end following a three-fight losing skid. The last of her defeats also saw her fail to make the strawweight weight limit. Hansen is now gearing up for a return to her old stomping grounds in Invicta FC.

This year, whilst recovering from a hand injury, Kay Hansen has begun putting out content on her OnlyFans page. She sustained the injury whilst training in wrestling. Despite eight months of inactivity on the fighting front, Hansen is thriving financially thanks to her customer base on OnlyFans.

Kay Hansen recently discussed her OnlyFans, and future plans once her hand finishes healing up with MMA Junkie at the 14th annual World MMA Awards. Hansen confirmed she intends to fight again as soon as she is cleared to, ideally in early 2023.

“I Don’t Have To Get Another Job” – Kay Hansen On The Perks Of Her OnlyFans Work

Kay Hansen revealed in the same interview that having an OnlyFans has helped her organize her training camps more freely. This is because she doesn’t have to worry anymore about income beyond fighting, and no longer needs to look for a more standard 9-5 job between fights.

“I feel like a lot of people knock it [OnlyFans], and I understand everyone has their opinions, but at the end of the day, it allows me to make the training schedule I want,” Hansen explained. “Like, I don’t have to get another job, working 9-5… It allows me to structure my camps and focus on what really matters, and that’s fighting.”

Kay Hansen was then asked how she handles online criticism for her OnlyFans. She explained that she simply blocks it out and turns off comments on her social media. Hansen further explained that she is used to such issues from her years as a fighter now already.

Kay Hansen (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa)

