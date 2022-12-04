Kevin Holland Hits Back At Former Foe Derek Brunson After Post-Fight Taunts

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland engaged in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender at UFC Orlando, but one former foe wasn’t impressed.

Holland faced former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson in the UFC Orlando main event on Saturday. Despite a back-and-forth battle for as long as the fight lasted, Thompson took home the TKO victory.

Many of Holland’s fighting colleagues praised him for his toughness and grit against Thompson. But, UFC middleweight Derek Brunson wasn’t one of them.

Holland battled Brunson in March 2021 during his stint at middleweight, losing via a unanimous decision. He went on to move to welterweight after two more fights at 185lbs.

Tensions were high between the two sides leading up to and directly following their fight, but Holland and Brunson appear to be less cordial now than most probably thought.

Kevin Holland & Derek Brunson Trade Barbs After UFC Orlando

In a recent tweet, Brunson poked fun at his former middleweight adversary Holland.

“Kevin Holland the type of guy who’d try to out moonwalk Michael Jackson, Kevin Holland the type of guy who’d try to out sing Beyoncé, Kevin Holland the type of guy who’d try to out eat Joey Chestnut, Kevin Holland the type of guy who’d try out kickbox an 50-0 kickboxer,” Brunson tweeted.

It didn’t take long for Holland to clap back at Brunson.

“Yes yes and yes. First good tweet you ever made,” Holland replied. “Also the type of guy to come back up a weight class and smack that blonde head around. I’d be doing it just for the fans tho….. like always.”

Brunson hasn’t fought since a loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 271 in a No. 1 contender bout. He was supposed to face Jack Hermansson at UFC Orlando before pulling out due to an injury.

Entering UFC Orlando, Holland lost to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 in a fight that was put together hours before the event. He was originally supposed to face Daniel Rodriguez.

Holland will likely opt to return to welterweight to try to get back in the win column. Although if he decides to give middleweight another go, a rematch between him and Brunson could potentially take place.

