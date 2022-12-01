Kevin Holland Wants To Choke Henry Cejudo Out In Jiu-Jitsu Match

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland wants a chance to grapple Henry Cejudo after a recent exchange.

Kevin Holland is calling out a former UFC champion but no one that anybody would expect. Holland who fights in the UFC welterweight division is calling for a chance at the former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.

Holland is set to make his next appearance in the Octagon this weekend at UFC Orlando against Stephen Thompson but took some time out of his media obligations to take aim at Cejudo.

Photo via Instagram @trailblaze2top

Henry Cejudo Has Found Himself In Kevin Holland’s Crosshairs

Holland is looking to rebound from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 with a win over a former title challenger in Thompson. This is a big fight for Holland, but as he prepares for this difficult task, he took to calling out the former Olympic gold medalist wrestler Cejudo.

“We were having a little back and forth the other day. I thought me and him were cool,” he said during media day for UFC Orlando via MMA Junkie. “He said he’s reaching new heights, I said ‘heels,’ and he started talking about my wrestling. Now, I’m up here thinking, you know what? A couple my fans had a point, I probably was picking on the only wrestler I probably can beat. Me and Henry probably walking around the same weight right now.”

Cejudo has been retired from competition since 2020 but is now wanting to get back to the cage. He is in the running for a bantamweight title fight against Aljamain Sterling. He will need to get back in fighting shape to challenge for the belt and a grappling match with Holland could be a great way to do it.

“I would knock Henry Cejudo the f*ck out, so good thing we’re not striking. Honestly, if we’re grappling, he probably would throw me, but just jiu-jitsu? If he doesn’t stay away from these chokes, I’d probably choke his ass out,” he said. “I want Cejudo in one of those big jiu-jitsu matches that the UFC puts on every once in a while. I would love to do that.”

Holland may get his wish after calling his shot for a grappling match against Cejudo. As for the former champion, Cejudo seems to be down for anything that keeps him in the spotlight, so perhaps this could be an interesting opportunity.

Would you watch a grappling match between Kevin Holland and Henry Cejudo?

