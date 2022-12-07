Kevin Lee Questions Al Iaquinta’s Sexuality After Being Trolled

Former UFC interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee took a heated exchange with Al Iaquinta in an odd direction.

Lee and Iaquinta fought each other two times during their respective UFC tenures. Iaquinta won both affairs by unanimous decisions in 2014 and 2018.

Iaquinta recently retired from MMA following a losing skid in the UFC. After losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, he went on to lose three of his next four fights before hanging up the gloves.

Iaquinta and Lee had a heated buildup to their fights, and that hasn’t died down over the years. Lee, who still fights MMA with Eagle FC, took exception to Iaquinta’s attempts at trolling.

Iaquinta sent a picture of his billiards room that features a fight poster from their 2018 rematch. In response, Lee took a personal shot at Iaquinta on social media.

Kevin Lee Takes Odd Course With Beef With Former Opponent

In a recent tweet, Lee hit back at Iaquinta by invoking questions about his sexuality.

It looks like my face is front n center in ur crib guy. If you’re gay just say it it’s cool in 2022 https://t.co/zV8lOIj8it — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) December 7, 2022

“It looks like my face is front n center in ur crib guy,” Lee tweeted. “If you’re gay just say it it’s cool in 2022.”

Lee took the second loss to Iaquinta especially hard, stating that he was “devastated and embarrassed” by the defeat. After four more fights, Lee was released by the UFC and signed with Eagle FC.

Iaquinta last fought last year at UFC 268, losing via first-round knockout. He’s managed to have post-fighting career success in real estate.

As Lee continues his fighting career, the losses to Iaquinta still sting. Although, his latest banter with Iaquinta arguably took an unnecessary turn.

What’s your reaction to Kevin Lee’s ongoing beef with Al Iaquinta?