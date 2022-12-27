Khamzat Chimaev’s Coach Names Next Preferred Fight

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev still wants a shot at the top middleweight despite just one career fight in the division.

Chimaev is still awaiting his next UFC booking after a win at UFC 279 over Kevin Holland at welterweight. He was supposed to face Nate Diaz in the main event before badly missing weight.

Chimaev, according to UFC President Dana White, will get one more chance to make 170lbs before a move up in weight. The promotion has been looking at a fight with Colby Covington next year, although nothing has been formally in the works.

Chimaev not only wants a shot at a UFC title but belts at multiple weight classes. In addition to his callouts of Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman, and other top welterweights, he’s also expressed interest in facing UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira.

If Chimaev’s coach had his way, the 185lb belt would be the fight most preferred.

Khamzat Chimaev’s Coach Andreas Michael: We Want 185 Next For The Title

Photo via Instagram @khamzat_chimaev

During a recent vlog, coach Andreas Michael gave his thoughts on what should happen next for Chimaev’s career.

“Middleweight, for the belt,” Michael said of what he wants for Chimaev next. “I would like that. That’s an amazing fight, but we can fight at 170 no problem. There’s no problem at all. It’s just good preparation, good warning for if we’re gonna go drop a lot down in weight, then we need time. And it’s done. Not four or five weeks of preparation. It’s not doable at that time.”

Chimaev recently described how frustrated he is with his delayed return to the Octagon. He wants to return at UFC 285 in March, although the UFC allegedly continues to have issues finding a willing opponent.

Pereira’s win over Israel Adesanya opened the door to the title picture wide open following UFC 281. Chimaev, who last fought at middleweight against Gerald Meerschaert, called out Pereira for a fight at UFC 283 in Brazil.

As UFC 283 approaches, it’s extremely unlikely that Chimaev will get the Pereira fight next month. He could get the welterweight title winner between Edwards and Usman next following their trilogy, expected to take place in the UK.

Chimaev is open to all options for his next fight but continues to find difficulty getting opponents in his desired timeframe. For now, he and his team continue to wait until their next opportunity presents itself.

