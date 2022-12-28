PFL Champion Larissa Pacheco Unlikely To Make UFC Return

2022 PFL women’s lightweight tournament winner Larissa Pacheco seems unlikely to return to the UFC based on some recent remarks.

In arguably the biggest upset of 2022, Kayla Harrison suffered her first career loss at the hands of Larissa Pacheco at PFL 10 last month. Pacheco earned a unanimous decision victory after having lost to Harrison twice prior, including in the lightweight finals three years ago.

This year was a different story with a surprise ending, as Harrison, who many have been calling to jump over to the UFC, lost despite being a giant favorite coming into the fight. With this in mind, does that mean it is Pacheco who should sign with the UFC instead after winning the PFL championship?

Larissa Pacheco’s Past UFC Run Proves 155 Is Her New Home

Larissa Pacheco vs. Germaine de Randamie UFC 185 Pre-Fight Faceoff

Some fans may not be aware of the fact that Larissa Pacheco has already competed in the UFC. Pachecho had two bantamweight bouts, first to Jéssica Andrade in 2014 and then to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 185 in March 2015. She was submitted by Andrade in the first round and knocked out by de Randamie in the second.

Four years later, Pacheco made her lightweight debut in the PFL against Kayla Harrison. Harrison won that fight via unanimous decision. After winning her next two fights, she would lose to Harrison again at the 2019 PFL World Championship.

This would be the last time she has suffered defeat, as she is currently enjoying a six-fight winning streak and is now $1 million richer.

Now that she has reached her peak, Pacheco can look back at her dismal UFC run with the realization that the promotion was not the right fit for her body.

“I talk about it as a weight thing, not a lack of professionalism and me not wanting to cut, but just based on my structure,” Pacheco told MMA Mania recently about her UFC run. “I’m tall, I got a big frame, so cutting down that much, it just didn’t really work for me. So I feel like at 155, I found a home, and I’m able to showcase all my skills. And it’s just skills. There’s no weight factor. You see my peak performance there.”

Seeing as how the UFC has no women’s lightweight division (and some would argue no featherweight division), this signifies that Pacheco will most likely stay put in the PFL. Her willingness to provide Kayla Harrison with a rematch next year only further supports her plans to remain in the PFL for at least the foreseeable future.

Pacheco has also expressed an openness to participate in superfights against the likes of Cris Cyborg. If that were to happen, it would most likely take place at 145 lbs., due to Cyborg never having competed at lightweight before.

Do you think Larissa Pacheco should consider adding talent to the UFC’s featherweight division, or should she stick to what’s working at lightweight?

