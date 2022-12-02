MMA Fighter Lena Ovchynnikova Is Fighting For Her Country Of Ukraine

Lena Ovchynnikova is raising money for her home country of Ukraine.

MMA fighter Lena Ovchynnikova is working hard to get back to fighting. The Ukrainian-born athlete has suffered a knee injury recently and is currently rehabbing in New Mexico. Across the world, her family is in Ukraine and is being affected by the war with Russia. Ovchynnikova is doing what she can to help not just her family but others in her home country.

Ovchynnikova is a member of the notorious Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, NM. She has been fighting professionally in MMA for 15 years. She is also a 14-time kickboxing champion. Her last few bouts were under the Bellator banner but since 2019, Ovchynnikova has been out of competition. She recently underwent surgery to fix a knee issue and hopes to be back in the cage soon.

Lena Ovchynnikova is fitting for her family and the soldiers in Ukraine

Ovchynnikova comes from Dnipro and has much of her family still there. When the war with Russia broke out, she was in Germany getting her surgery. She chose to return to New Mexico for her rehab but worries about her family overseas.

“My family in Ukraine now in Dnipro, and now it’s not so safety. Every day after the rockets come not so safety,” said Ovchynnikova to kob.com. “I talk to him every day, I make money here, and I send to my family and for Ukrainian soldiers.”

Ovchynnikova is currently training under refugee status. She has been raising money on her Instagram page by auctioning off items to send funds back home.

