Leon Edwards Ridicules Belal Muhammad For Title Shot Request

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards scoffed at Belal Muhammad‘s claim that he’s set for the next title shot.

Edwards earned the UFC welterweight title by pulling off a remarkable come-from-behind win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. He may return to defend the belt in the coming months, potentially at UFC 286 at The O2 Arena in March.

A trilogy with Usman figures to be the most likely option for Edwards’ first defense. Usman hasn’t given a specific timeline for his return, although he may opt to take some time off before the run-back with Edwards.

If that’s the case, Muhammad wants the next shot at the belt. After a no-contest against Edwards in March 2021, he’s on a four-fight winning streak, including wins over Sean Brady and Vicente Luque.

But Edwards doesn’t feel Muhammad has done anything remotely close to earning a title shot.

Leon Edwards Shuts Down Belal Muhammad’s Title Shot Claim

In a recent tweet, Muhammad alleged he signed off on a title shot against Edwards.

I signed just Waiting for Leon https://t.co/mIasgUtknv — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 7, 2022

“I signed just Waiting for Leon,” Muhammad said.

It didn’t take long for Edwards to respond to Muhammad’s title shot claim.

Shut up you bum you ain’t getting a title shot https://t.co/6ytbyYFZdd — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 7, 2022

“Shut up you bum you ain’t getting a title shot,” Edwards replied.

Muhammad offered Edwards a chance at earning a title shot with an immediate rematch of their no-contest. Edwards went on to defeat Nate Diaz at UFC 263 before the fight with Usman.

Muhammad has responded to Edwards’ refusal of a rematch with a series of impressive wins in the Octagon. He could potentially earn a title shot with one more win against another contender in the mix.

Edwards has also entertained the idea of facing Jorge Masvidal for his first title defense over Usman, should Masvidal return in the coming months. It’s unlikely Masvidal will return anytime soon amidst his recent legal issues.

The next welterweight title fight could be announced in the coming weeks and Muhammad wants consideration for the matchup. He may have to wait a bit longer as Edwards gets ready for a likely third fight with Usman.

Should Belal Muhammad get a title shot against Leon Edwards?