Leon Edwards Explains Why Violence Can Be “Necessary”

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards believes that some form of violence is “necessary” in order to humble individuals at a young age.

Currently, Edwards sits at the peak on MMA’s biggest stage. He reached there this past August when he headed to Salt Lake City to challenge the previously dominant reign of Kamaru Usman. Against the odds, and the run of play in the UFC 278 headliner, “Rocky” secured his name in history as the United Kingdom’s second UFC titleholder.

Down on the scorecards and just over a minute away from a certain defeat, Edwards granted the wish of his cornermen, who’d pleaded with him to ‘pull it out the fire’ in the final frame. He did just that with a brutal head kick that slept “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

With the victory, Edwards completed a memorable journey from troubled youth to one of mixed martial arts’ best. The Englishman has long credited the sport for drawing him away from a potential life of crime.

Given his backstory, it’s perhaps unsurprising that “Rocky” acknowledged the benefits of violence.

Edwards: “It’s Like Meditation”

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Edwards recalled his first steps into MMA, explaining that he was in search of a lot more than just the ability to fight.

“I never wanted to fight, but I wanted to learn the hard work, the discipline, the dedication that you can take and use in anything you want to do in life,” Edwards said. “I think martial arts is deffo helpful for any men to do, and even girls to do. It teaches you a lot about yourself… It does humble you.

“After you’ve finished training, when you get home, you just can’t be bothered. It’s like a meditation. You can’t be asked to entertain the bulls*t. You’re in a zen state… That’s why when I got into mixed martial arts when I was 16,” Edwards added. “It changed me as a person ’cause when I was younger, I was more angry, blaming the world for everything. Now I know it’s all down to me.”

With that said, Edwards believes that some elements of violence can be crucial in an individual’s development, not least those who go through a similar childhood to his.

“100%, I believe (some violence is necessary). That’s why my son does it,” Edwards explained. “I think you need a little popping here and there, just to humble you a little bit. I think violence is definitely necessary. Not bullying people, but as far as controlled violence. That’s where sport comes into it.”

Since entering the gym all those years ago, Edwards has swapped the streets for the cage when it comes to indulging in violence. With his work in the UK and at Team Renegade, the reigning welterweight king will hope to help others follow the same path.

