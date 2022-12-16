Logan Paul Considering Legal Action Over Paddy Pimblett’s Prime Hydration Video

YouTuber-turned-WWE wrestler and boxer Logan Paul has lashed out against Paddy Pimblett’s video at his expense.

Rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett recently compared Prime Hydration, the drink that Logan Paul founded with fellow YouTuber KSI, to Body Fuel. Body Fuel is an electrolyte drink recently created by Applied Nutrition, who Pimblett is doing business with.

The video functions as a parody of a comparison video Logan Paul himself did of Prime Hydration vs. Gatorade. In Pimblett’s video, “The Baddy” highlights the sugar content in Prime as a drawback compared to the zero sugar present in Body Fuel.

He also cited a lower caloric density. “The Baddy” suggested that the electrolyte balance in Body Fuel was more optimal for human health as well.

During a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul discussed the video and blasted Pimblett for it.

“It’s A Pretty F***ing Embarrassing Video” – Logan Paul On Paddy Pimblett’s Body Fuel Video

Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak noted that Pimblett had negatively reviewed Prime. In response, Logan Paul criticized Pimblett’s statements and even suggested he could take legal action against “The Baddy” over it.

“It’s a pretty f***ing embarrassing video. You [Pimblett] are now associated with a cheap, s***, copycat beverage brand,” Paul said. “He made a comparison video… that is identical to the comparison videos I made, and he lied in the video. He poured out sugar at one point in the video to show Prime’s two grams of sugar, and he poured a f*** load of it. I could technically sue the f*** out of you for that misinformation and that’s a fact, you f***ing lied.”

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration was unveiled earlier this year. The pair were initially rivals and key figures in the explosion of popularity for YouTube boxing. In the years since their two fights, however, they have started working together more closely.

“The Maverick”s own video comparing Prime to Gatorade drew significant controversy as well. Whether or not the YouTuber actually does decide to move ahead with legal action against “The Baddy” remains to be seen.

All Quotes from The Mirror.