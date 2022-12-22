Magomed Ankalaev Receives Hero’s Welcome In Dagestan Despite UFC 282 Draw

UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev left UFC 282 without a belt, although Dagestan welcomed him with a massive crowd.

Ankalaev fought former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for the vacant title at UFC 282. The fight ended in a split draw despite a majority of fans and pundits scoring the fight in favor of Ankalaev.

Ankalaev was disappointed with the result and feels he deserved the win on the judges’ scorecards. Entering UFC 282, he won nine fights in a row, including most recently against Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

After the split draw, the UFC booked another vacant title fight between Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira for UFC 283. Ankalaev will have to wait a bit longer for another shot at the title.

Despite the lack of clarity surrounding his fight, Ankalaev returned to his native Dagestan to a king’s reception.

Dagestan Crowd Greets Magomed Ankalaev At Local Airport

Watch Ankalaev greet his fans in Dagestan and also make a speech to the crowd.

Dagestan is proud of its fighters in the UFC. This includes Khabib Nurmagomedov and current UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

This is far from the first time that a fighter has returned to his/her native soil to a supportive crowd. UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards got a hero’s welcome in the UK following his upset win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Ankalaev hasn’t lost a fight since a third-round submission defeat to Paul Craig in March 2018. He then went on an impressive run in the light heavyweight division and is one of the top 205lb contenders.

Many argue that Ankalaev should’ve returned home with the title following UFC 282, although his fans back home still treat him like a champion.

What should be next for Magomed Ankalaev?