Magomed Ankalaev Reacts To UFC 282 Draw, Clarifies Post-Fight Comments

UFC light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev remains perplexed by his split draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282.

Ankalaev used his movement and timely grappling to win in the eyes of many against Blachowicz at UFC 282. But, the judges saw it in a different light, as the fight was ruled a split draw.

After the fight, Ankalaev expressed profound frustration regarding the outcome. As translated during his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Ankalaev said that he’s considering leaving the UFC following the controversial scoring and judging.

The comments immediately raised the eyebrows of many, though it appears that a botched translation of Ankalaev sent the incorrect message.

Magomed Ankalaev Speaks Out After UFC 282 Draw

In a recent tweet, Ankalaev clarified his Octagon interview comments.

I wanna clear something up, what I said after the fight was I don’t want to fight in this city anymore because of the horrible judging, I did not say anything about I don’t wanna fight in the UFC.



I wanna thank @danawhite and @Mickmaynard2 for the opportunity — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) December 11, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Ankalaev expanded his thoughts on his performance at UFC 282.

I fought my heart out today, there is no excuse, but I had a compromised knee, it wasn’t my best performance, but I know I won the fight. Thank you @danawhite and the @ufc for giving me this opportunity — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) December 11, 2022

Ankalaev will have to wait a bit to get another shot at the 205lb belt. Following UFC 282, UFC President Dana White announced that Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira will duke it out for the vacant title at UFC 283 next month.

Jiří Procházka vacated the title ahead of UFC 282 due to a significant shoulder injury. He’s expected to be out for about a year to recover and work his way back to the Octagon.

Ankalaev won nine straight fights entering UFC 282, including recent victories over former title challengers Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos. His lone career defeat came against Paul Craig in March 2018.

Ankalaev will likely face another top contender for his next Octagon appearance in hopes of earning another shot at the title that arguably should be rightfully his.

Was Magomed Ankalaev robbed at UFC 282?