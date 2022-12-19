Manel Kape Didn’t Want To Hurt Opponent At UFC Vegas 66

Manel Kape has suggested he could have finished the submission he secured against David Dvořák if he’d been willing to cause his opponent serious harm.

“Starboy” met Dvořák in a flyweight bout on the prelims of UFC Vegas 66, which was the promotion’s final event of the year. On paper, the fight appeared to be a classic striker vs. grappler matchup, and in the first round it looked as if Dvořák’s wrestling was going to be a major obstacle for Kape to overcome.

With his back on the mat late in the opening round, Kape secured a kimura to try and make the best of a difficult position. The 29-year-old ended up cranking Dvořák’s arm to a point that looked like it might force a tap, but “Undertaker” managed to survive until the end of the round.

Kape was asked after the fight if he had heard any sort of internal damage occur during the submission attempt, and the 29-year-old claimed he could have seriously hurt Dvořák if he wanted to.

“No, the thing is when I put the kimura it was so tight, and I went a little bit easy,” Kape answered. “Because I’m here to fight, but not to hurt him, you know? He has family, he has training, he has his career. I don’t push too much, because if I wanna push too much I would have put my ass more down, and I can hurt really badly. I can [break] his arm. But I don’t need to do this, I’m better than this. He has his career, he needs his arm to work.”

“I Don’t Need To Bring His Arm Home”

Allegedly not going all-in on a deep submission attempt is certainly a bold decision in a fight, but things worked out for Kape when he went on to earn a unanimous decision.

Dvořák had success using his wrestling in that first round, but Kape made sure that he was the one to dictate where the rest of the fight occurred. “Starboy” battered the Czech flyweight with strikes for large portions of the final two rounds, and at several points it looked as if Kape’s mix of head and body attacks would send Dvořák to the canvas.

Kape’s striking carried him to a unanimous decision against Dvořák. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Kape walked away having won all three rounds on two of the scorecards, and the 29-year-old says it was confidence in his skills that allowed him to pass up a possible fight-ending opportunity with that kimura in the first round.

“I feel that I’m gonna finish this fight because we match power, we match speed, we match intelligence inside, and when you are in front of men you can feel if you are stronger than him. When we step into the cage, I feel that I’m stronger than him. So I don’t need to bring his arm home, you know?”

What do you make of Kape’s claim that he made the decision not to fully push the kimura he secured on Dvořák?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.