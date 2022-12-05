Manny Pacquiao Reacts To Referee Cheating In 2000 Bout

Boxing Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao is denying any cheating claims stemming from his past bout.

Throughout his career, Manny Pacquiao has proven that he is among the best boxers to have ever lived. During his amazing career, he was believed to be one of the best fighters in the lighter weight classes. Now that he is retired from professional boxing, there was one recent controversy that has come up.

Recently, a referee named Carlos Padilla has been called into question for cheating and making biased calls during one of Pacquiao’s fights back in 2000. Now, Pacquiao is denying his involvement in the cheating scandal.

Image Credit: Xaume Olleros/AFP/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao Denys Cheating In 2000 Fight

During his bout against Nedal Hussein back in 2000, Pacquiao may have received some special treatment. Padilla has admitted to bending the rules for Pacquiao in that bout.

He has admitted to allowing more time in the standing eight count and even played off a clash of heads as a punch to avoid a point deduction for the former champion. Now, Pacquiao is being asked if he was in on the act.

“We didn’t cheat. We were just favored because it was our ‘home court.’ As a boxer, I just did what I had to do,” He told local outlet TV Patrol h/t Bloody Elbow. “I’m just a boxer. I’m just doing my job inside the ring. That’s his problem, not mine.”

Pacquiao has since retired from boxing to focus on his political career. He is, however, still participating in exhibition bouts and has his next lined up against Youtuber DK Yoo on December 10.

Do you believe Manny Pacquiao and his denial of cheating in this bout?

